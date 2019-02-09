Hornets-Hawks, Box

Batum 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 12-16 0-0 27, Zeller 3-5 4-6 10, Walker 13-27 2-2 37, Lamb 8-14 4-4 24, Bridges 3-7 0-0 6, Kidd-Gilchrist 5-5 1-2 11, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 1-4 1-2 4, Monk 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 48-88 14-18 129.
Prince 3-7 0-0 7, Collins 8-12 5-6 21, Dedmon 5-7 0-2 14, Young 8-15 0-0 20, Huerter 7-9 0-0 17, Bembry 1-5 0-0 2, Spellman 0-3 2-2 2, Len 2-4 3-4 7, Lin 5-9 2-2 13, Bazemore 5-12 2-3 13, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 46-86 14-19 120.
|Charlotte
|46
|27
|33
|23—129
|Atlanta
|31
|37
|18
|34—120
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 19-42 (Walker 9-17, Lamb 4-7, Williams 3-7, Batum 2-2, Graham 1-4, Zeller 0-1, Bridges 0-2, Monk 0-2), Atlanta 14-33 (Dedmon 4-6, Young 4-6, Huerter 3-3, Lin 1-3, Bazemore 1-4, Prince 1-4, Bembry 0-1, Len 0-1, Collins 0-2, Spellman 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 37 (Zeller 8), Atlanta 36 (Dedmon, Len 7). Assists_Charlotte 30 (Batum 8), Atlanta 26 (Young 11). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Atlanta 18. A_15,048 (18,118).
