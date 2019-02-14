Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Magic, Box

February 14, 2019 9:42 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (89)

Batum 3-7 3-4 9, Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Zeller 4-10 5-6 13, Walker 4-20 2-3 10, Lamb 6-10 1-2 14, Bridges 3-6 0-0 6, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2 0-0 0, Kaminsky 2-3 0-0 5, Hernangomez 0-2 4-6 4, Graham 1-5 0-0 2, Mack 1-5 4-5 6, Monk 7-16 0-0 15, Bacon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-94 19-26 89.

ORLANDO (127)

Isaac 6-9 2-2 16, Gordon 4-17 1-1 10, Vucevic 7-13 2-3 17, Augustin 3-5 0-0 8, Fournier 5-12 1-2 12, Frazier Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Iwundu 2-2 5-6 11, Jefferson 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 2-3 0-0 6, Birch 4-4 0-0 8, Briscoe 2-5 0-0 6, Ross 8-15 2-3 21, Grant 2-3 1-1 6. Totals 48-92 14-18 127.

Charlotte 18 18 31 22— 89
Orlando 33 38 27 29—127

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 4-31 (Lamb 1-2, Kaminsky 1-2, Williams 1-3, Monk 1-7, Bridges 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Bacon 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Batum 0-2, Graham 0-4, Walker 0-7), Orlando 17-39 (Ross 3-8, Iwundu 2-2, Briscoe 2-2, Martin 2-3, Augustin 2-3, Isaac 2-4, Grant 1-2, Vucevic 1-2, Fournier 1-6, Gordon 1-6, Frazier Jr. 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 45 (Williams 8), Orlando 50 (Gordon, Vucevic 11). Assists_Charlotte 18 (Graham 4), Orlando 32 (Augustin 7). Total Fouls_Charlotte 19, Orlando 15. A_18,846 (18,846).

