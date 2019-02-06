Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Mavericks, Box

February 6, 2019 10:53 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (93)

Batum 6-13 0-0 14, Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Biyombo 0-1 2-4 2, Walker 10-22 6-6 30, Lamb 6-16 3-4 15, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-4 0-0 0, Bridges 2-5 0-1 4, Zeller 4-6 1-2 9, Graham 3-6 0-0 7, Monk 3-9 0-0 7. Totals 36-89 12-17 93.

DALLAS (99)

Finney-Smith 7-11 0-0 15, Barnes 4-13 0-0 10, Kleber 5-7 0-0 11, Doncic 5-20 7-9 19, Brunson 4-11 0-3 8, Hardaway Jr. 5-16 0-0 12, Nowitzki 3-5 0-0 8, Powell 4-7 3-3 11, Harris 1-2 2-2 5, Burke 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-94 12-17 99.

Charlotte 20 26 25 22—93
Dallas 27 25 22 25—99

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 9-37 (Walker 4-11, Batum 2-9, Graham 1-3, Monk 1-5, Williams 1-5, Bridges 0-1, Lamb 0-3), Dallas 11-36 (Nowitzki 2-4, Barnes 2-6, Hardaway Jr. 2-9, Doncic 2-10, Kleber 1-1, Harris 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-2, Brunson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 47 (Zeller 13), Dallas 57 (Powell 12). Assists_Charlotte 17 (Walker 6), Dallas 25 (Doncic 11). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Dallas 12. A_19,606 (19,200).

