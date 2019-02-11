Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Horseracing to resume in Britain after equine flu contained

February 11, 2019 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Horseracing in Britain is to resume on Wednesday with strict biosecurity protocols after an outbreak of equine flu.

Racing has been shut down since Thursday, and six cases have arisen at two stables, but the British Horseracing Authority announced on Monday it has contained the highly infectious disease to the unanimous agreement of its veterinary committee.

Four meetings can go ahead in Musselburgh, Plumpton, Southwell, and Kempton, the BHA said.

“After analysis of thousands of samples, and no further positive tests on Monday, we still only have two confirmed sites of infection,” BHA chief regulatory officer Brant Dunshea said. “We have put robust containment measures in place around both.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“From the testing and analysis conducted, the disease appears to be contained at present. The BHA veterinary committee believe that the swift controls on movement that were put in place have clearly helped to restrict the spread of this virus.

“Clearly, there is some risk associated with returning to racing. This risk has been assessed and, based on the evidence — and ensuring biosecurity measures are in place — the level of risk is viewed as acceptable.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

43 combat, flight officers receive their Air Force wings

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.