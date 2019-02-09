Howard beats Florida A&M 70-66

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RJ Cole had 20 points with six 3-pointers and Charles Williams added 15 points to help Howard snap Florida A&M’s five-game winning streak 70-66 on Saturday.

The Bison (11-13, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) took the lead for good at 66-64 on Williams’ jumper with 1:03 left. Cole’s layup with 20 seconds left pushed the lead to four and Kyle Foster’s free throws with six seconds left capped the scoring.

Tracey Hector and Kamron Reaves had 14 points each to lead the Rattlers (10-15, 7-3). Isaiah Martin added 12 points and Justin Ravenel scored 11.

Florida A&M led 36-34 at halftime and extended the lead to five early in the half before Howard went on a 10-1 run and never trailed again.

