Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Howard lifts Towson over Drexel 92-77

February 16, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tobias Howard scored a career-high 26 points as Towson beat Drexel 92-77 on Saturday. Brian Fobbs added 25 points for the Tigers.

Howard hit 8 of 10 free throws.

Nakye Sanders had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Towson (10-17, 6-8 Colonial Athletic Association).

Towson dominated the first half and led 46-19 at the break. The Dragons’ 19 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Alihan Demir had 17 points for the Dragons (12-16, 6-9). Camren Wynter added 13 points and eight assists. Trevor John and Troy Harper had 12 points apiece.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Dragons with the win. Drexel defeated Towson 72-66 on Jan. 17. Towson plays Hofstra on the road on Thursday. Drexel matches up against Delaware at home next Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.