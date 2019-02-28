Huggins scores 30 to carry Fresno St. over Wyoming 71-60

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Braxton Huggins had 30 points as Fresno State got past Wyoming 71-60 on Wednesday night.

Deshon Taylor had 16 points for Fresno State (20-8, 11-5 Mountain West Conference). Nate Grimes added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Sam Bittner had eight rebounds for the hosts.

Justin James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys (6-22, 2-13), who have now lost five straight games. Trace Young added 10 points. Brandon Porter had 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Fresno State defeated Wyoming 75-62 on Jan. 30. Fresno State takes on San Diego State on the road next Wednesday. Wyoming takes on Air Force at home on Saturday.

