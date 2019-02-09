Listen Live Sports

Huggins scores 31 to carry Fresno St. over UNLV 83-65

February 9, 2019 7:51 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Braxton Huggins had 31 points as Fresno State defeated UNLV 83-65 on Saturday.

Huggins hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Deshon Taylor had 18 points and six rebounds for Fresno State (17-6, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). Noah Blackwell added 13 points. Nate Grimes had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the visiting team.

Kris Clyburn had 15 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (12-11, 6-5). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 12 points. Joel Ntambwe had 11 points.

Fresno State plays Boise State at home on Wednesday. UNLV plays Air Force at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

