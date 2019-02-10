Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes-Devils Sums

February 10, 2019 6:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Carolina 0 1 1—2
New Jersey 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Zacha 10 (Murphy, Hischier), 11:35 (pp). 2, New Jersey, Johansson 9 (Hischier, Palmieri), 19:03. Penalties_Gabriel, NJ, Major (fighting), 1:05; Ferland, CAR, Major (fighting), 1:05; Severson, NJ, (holding), 5:34; Zacha, NJ, (holding), 7:06; Pesce, CAR, (holding), 9:59; Gabriel, NJ, (interference), 16:00.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Hamilton 10 (Niederreiter, Williams), 7:22. Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (high sticking), 3:43; Stafford, NJ, (holding), 19:20.

Third Period_4, New Jersey, Johansson 10 (Bratt, Hischier), 15:56. 5, Carolina, Teravainen 15 (Aho, Niederreiter), 18:33 (pp). Penalties_Stafford, NJ, (hooking), 1:43; McGinn, CAR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 1:43; Hamilton, CAR, (tripping), 3:21; Niederreiter, CAR, (interference), 7:06; Gabriel, NJ, (tripping), 17:04.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-8-18_35. New Jersey 8-2-11_21.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 5; New Jersey 1 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 12-12-3 (21 shots-18 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 15-16-6 (35-33).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:36.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.