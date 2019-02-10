Hurricanes-Devils Sums

Carolina 0 1 1—2 New Jersey 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Zacha 10 (Murphy, Hischier), 11:35 (pp). 2, New Jersey, Johansson 9 (Hischier, Palmieri), 19:03. Penalties_Gabriel, NJ, Major (fighting), 1:05; Ferland, CAR, Major (fighting), 1:05; Severson, NJ, (holding), 5:34; Zacha, NJ, (holding), 7:06; Pesce, CAR, (holding), 9:59; Gabriel, NJ, (interference), 16:00.

Second Period_3, Carolina, Hamilton 10 (Niederreiter, Williams), 7:22. Penalties_Faulk, CAR, (high sticking), 3:43; Stafford, NJ, (holding), 19:20.

Third Period_4, New Jersey, Johansson 10 (Bratt, Hischier), 15:56. 5, Carolina, Teravainen 15 (Aho, Niederreiter), 18:33 (pp). Penalties_Stafford, NJ, (hooking), 1:43; McGinn, CAR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 1:43; Hamilton, CAR, (tripping), 3:21; Niederreiter, CAR, (interference), 7:06; Gabriel, NJ, (tripping), 17:04.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-8-18_35. New Jersey 8-2-11_21.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 5; New Jersey 1 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 12-12-3 (21 shots-18 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 15-16-6 (35-33).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:36.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, James Tobias.

