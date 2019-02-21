Hurricanes-Panthers Sums

Carolina 1 1 2—4 Florida 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Williams 16 (Pesce), 5:12. Penalties_Pysyk, FLA, (tripping), 6:56; Pysyk, FLA, (slashing), 11:46; Aho, CAR, (tripping), 12:17; Trocheck, FLA, (high sticking), 19:50.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Niederreiter 18 (Williams, Slavin), 4:35. 3, Florida, Dadonov 21 (Hawryluk), 6:53. 4, Florida, Barkov 24 (Dadonov, Huberdeau), 9:49 (pp). 5, Florida, Huberdeau 16 (Barkov, Hoffman), 11:08 (pp). Penalties_Wallmark, CAR, (holding), 8:31; Aho, CAR, (slashing), 10:38; Weegar, FLA, (tripping), 17:36; Ekblad, FLA, (cross checking), 19:08.

Third Period_6, Carolina, Faulk 6 (Niederreiter, Teravainen), 0:19 (pp). 7, Carolina, Williams 17 (Teravainen, Aho), 2:15 (pp). Penalties_McCoshen, FLA, (slashing), 1:52; Huberdeau, FLA, (holding), 5:20; Vatrano, FLA, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:20; Ferland, CAR, (cross checking), 9:54; Martinook, CAR, (slashing), 19:31.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-9-6_25. Florida 10-9-11_30.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 8; Florida 2 of 5.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 14-12-3 (30 shots-27 saves). Florida, Reimer 13-11-5 (25-21).

A_10,750 (19,250). T_2:38.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brandon Gawryletz.

