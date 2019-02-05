Hurricanes-Penguins Sum

|Carolina
|1
|1
|2—4
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Carolina, Martinook 12 (McGinn, Slavin), 19:15.
Second Period_2, Carolina, Pesce 5 (Williams, Niederreiter), 12:58.
Third Period_3, Carolina, Ferland 14 (Wallmark), 18:29. 4, Carolina, Svechnikov 13 (van Riemsdyk), 19:18.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-13-10_32. Pittsburgh 8-10-5_23.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.
Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 12-6-1 (23 shots-23 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 15-9-1 (31-28).
A_18,435 (18,387). T_2:17.
Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brandon Gawryletz.
