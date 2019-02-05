Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Penguins Sums

February 5, 2019 9:31 pm
 
Carolina 1 1 2—4
Pittsburgh 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Carolina, Martinook 12 (McGinn, Slavin), 19:15. Penalties_Wallmark, CAR, (hooking), 15:20.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Pesce 5 (Williams, Niederreiter), 12:58. Penalties_Hamilton, CAR, (hooking), 9:26; Pettersson, PIT, (tripping), 19:42.

Third Period_3, Carolina, Ferland 14 (Wallmark), 18:29. 4, Carolina, Svechnikov 13 (van Riemsdyk), 19:18. Penalties_Pearson, PIT, (holding), 3:24.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-13-10_32. Pittsburgh 8-10-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 12-6-1 (23 shots-23 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 15-9-1 (31-28).

A_18,435 (18,387). T_2:17.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brandon Gawryletz.

