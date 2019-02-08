Hurricanes-Rangers Sums

Carolina 0 0 3—3 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Strome, NYR, (roughing), 8:16; Maenalanen, CAR, (roughing), 8:16; Lettieri, NYR, (hooking), 13:34; Vesey, NYR, (cross checking), 17:15.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Teravainen, CAR, (hooking), 19:11.

Third Period_1, Carolina, Foegele 7 (McKegg, Maenalanen), 6:43. 2, Carolina, Svechnikov 14 (McGinn, Pesce), 18:45. 3, Carolina, McGinn 6 (Pesce), 19:31. Penalties_Slavin, CAR, (holding), 14:20.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-8-15_33. N.Y. Rangers 11-9-7_27.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 12-11-3 (27 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 16-14-8 (31-30).

A_18,006 (18,006). T_2:19.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Tony Sericolo.

