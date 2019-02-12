Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes-Senators Sums

February 12, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Carolina 0 0 4—4
Ottawa 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Ottawa, Stone 26 (Ceci, Tierney), 12:09. Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (holding), 15:20; Niederreiter, CAR, (tripping), 18:23.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Dzingel, OTT, (cross checking), 16:06.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Ferland 15 (Hamilton), 0:16. 3, Carolina, Williams 14 (Ferland, Aho), 7:29 (pp). 4, Carolina, Teravainen 16 (Niederreiter, Williams), 9:03 (pp). 5, Carolina, Teravainen 17 (Ferland), 16:10. Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (tripping), 6:25; Ceci, OTT, major (high sticking), 6:51; Pageau, OTT, (roughing), 18:46; Svechnikov, CAR, (roughing), 18:46; Smith, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:14.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-10-15_37. Ottawa 7-14-5_26.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 4; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 14-6-1 (26 shots-25 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 9-13-1 (37-33).

A_10,648 (18,572). T_2:23.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.