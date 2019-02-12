Hurricanes-Senators Sums

Carolina 0 0 4—4 Ottawa 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Ottawa, Stone 26 (Ceci, Tierney), 12:09. Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (holding), 15:20; Niederreiter, CAR, (tripping), 18:23.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Dzingel, OTT, (cross checking), 16:06.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Ferland 15 (Hamilton), 0:16. 3, Carolina, Williams 14 (Ferland, Aho), 7:29 (pp). 4, Carolina, Teravainen 16 (Niederreiter, Williams), 9:03 (pp). 5, Carolina, Teravainen 17 (Ferland), 16:10. Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (tripping), 6:25; Ceci, OTT, major (high sticking), 6:51; Pageau, OTT, (roughing), 18:46; Svechnikov, CAR, (roughing), 18:46; Smith, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:14.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-10-15_37. Ottawa 7-14-5_26.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 4; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 14-6-1 (26 shots-25 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 9-13-1 (37-33).

A_10,648 (18,572). T_2:23.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.

