Hurricanes-Stars Sums

Carolina 1 1 1—3 Dallas 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Carolina, Wallmark 8 (McKegg, Foegele), 3:15. Penalties_Wallmark, CAR, (tripping), 8:24; Wallmark, CAR, (hooking), 16:35; Ritchie, DAL, (hooking), 19:03.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Faulk 7 (Teravainen, Aho), 1:01 (pp). Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (holding), 0:36; Slavin, CAR, (holding), 14:40; Comeau, DAL, (interference), 19:11.

Third Period_3, Carolina, Martinook 14 (Staal, Slavin), 17:29. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 6-14-11_31. Dallas 4-6-14_24.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; Dallas 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 15-7-1 (24 shots-24 saves). Dallas, Bishop 19-12-2 (30-28).

Referees_Chris Lee, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Scott Driscoll.

