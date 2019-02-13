Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Idaho looks to end streak vs N. Colorado

February 13, 2019 6:45 am
 
Northern Colorado (16-8, 10-3) vs. Idaho (4-19, 1-11)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Eastern Washington Eagles 74-71 on Jan. 3. Northern Colorado won 65-59 at home against Sacramento State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Idaho’s Trevon Allen has averaged 14 points while Cameron Tyson has put up 13.3 points. For the Bears, Jordan Davis has averaged 24 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Jonah Radebaugh has put up 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Davis has made or assisted on 54 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 42 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Idaho is 0-15 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Northern Colorado is a perfect 13-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Northern Colorado is a perfect 11-0 when it turns the ball over 12 times or fewer. The Bears are 5-8 when they record more than 12 turnovers. The Idaho defense has created 9.4 turnovers per game in conference play and 10.4 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado is rated second among Big Sky teams with an average of 77.3 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

