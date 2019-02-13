Idaho State seeks revenge on Montana State

Montana State (11-12, 8-5) vs. Idaho State (9-13, 5-8)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State goes for the season sweep over Idaho State after winning the previous matchup in Bozeman. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 26, when the Bobcats outshot Idaho State from the field 57.7 percent to 55.4 percent and had 12 fewer turnovers on the way to the 20-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Idaho State’s Brandon Boyd has averaged 14.5 points and four assists while Balint Mocsan has put up 11.8 points. For the Bobcats, Tyler Hall has averaged 19.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while Harald Frey has put up 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Frey has had his hand in 45 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last five games. Frey has 31 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 11-7 when they exceed 68 points. The Bengals are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 9-8 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bengals. Idaho State has 41 assists on 85 field goals (48.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Montana State has assists on 49 of 76 field goals (64.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Big Sky teams.

