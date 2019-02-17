Listen Live Sports

Igbanu, Horne carry Tulsa over East Carolina 77-73 in OT

February 17, 2019 5:03 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Martins Igbanu had 16 points to lead six Tulsa players in double figures as the Golden Hurricane edged past East Carolina 77-73 in overtime on Sunday. Jeriah Horne added 12 points for the Golden Hurricane. Elijah Joiner chipped in 11, DaQuan Jeffries scored 11 and Sterling Taplin had 11.

Shawn Williams scored a season-high 26 points for the Pirates (9-16, 2-11 American Athletic Conference), who have now lost five games in a row. Jayden Gardner added 19 points and 16 rebounds. Isaac Fleming had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Tulsa (16-10, 6-7) faces Wichita State at home on Wednesday. East Carolina plays Tulane on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

