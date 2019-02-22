Illinois St. looks for home win vs Drake

Drake (21-7, 10-5) vs. Illinois State (14-14, 7-8)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State looks for its sixth straight win over Drake at Redbird Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Illinois State was an 82-77 win on Jan. 12, 2013.

SAVVY SENIORS: Illinois State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Milik Yarbrough, Phil Fayne, Zach Copeland, Keyshawn Evans and William Tinsley have combined to account for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 80 percent of all Redbirds points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MCGLYNN: Nick McGlynn has connected on 21.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Redbirds. Illinois State has an assist on 30 of 67 field goals (44.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Drake has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drake is ranked first among MVC teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

