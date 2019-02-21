Listen Live Sports

Indiana faces tough test vs No. 21 Iowa

February 21, 2019 6:45 am
 
Indiana (13-13, 4-11) vs. No. 21 Iowa (20-6, 9-6)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Iowa presents a tough challenge for Indiana. Indiana has won two of its seven games against ranked teams this season. Iowa lost 66-65 to Maryland in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyler Cook has averaged 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Hawkeyes. Joe Wieskamp is also a primary contributor, accounting for 11.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Hoosiers have been led by Juwan Morgan, who is averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

MIGHTY MORGAN: Morgan has connected on 31.9 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 60.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Indiana is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 63.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Indiana’s Justin Smith has attempted 19 3-pointers and has connected on 21.1 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hawkeyes have averaged 25.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

