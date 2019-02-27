Indians 6, Brewers 1

|Cleveland
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Johnson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Spnnbrg lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allmand 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sladino ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Papi rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Avles rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|E.Thmes 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Grcia 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Kratz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Li-.Chu c
|2
|2
|2
|2
|P.Henry ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Joyce lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Gamel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrabell lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L.Erceg 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wkmatsu ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cor.Ray rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ka’.Tom cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Nat.Orf 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Krieger 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Lutz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clement 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nttnghm c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mnstrio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gswisch c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|311—6
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|000—1
LOB_Cleveland 2, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Naquin (1). HR_Bauers (1), Chu 2 (2), Mathias 2 (2), Ray (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wilson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wojciechowski W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Orlan H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paulson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Milwaukee
|Chacin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Guerra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Supak L, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Wilkerson
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:21. A_2,853
