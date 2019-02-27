Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 6, Brewers 1

February 27, 2019 5:31 pm
 
Cleveland Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Johnson dh 3 0 0 0 Spnnbrg lf 3 0 0 0
Fdrwicz ph 1 0 0 0 Allmand 2b 1 0 0 0
T.Nquin rf 3 1 1 0 Sladino ss 3 0 0 0
Mi.Papi rf 1 0 0 0 L.Avles rf 1 0 0 0
J.Buers 1b 3 1 1 2 E.Thmes 1b 3 0 0 0
W.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 W.Wlson 1b 1 0 1 0
R.Perez c 2 0 1 0 E.Kratz dh 3 0 0 0
Li-.Chu c 2 2 2 2 P.Henry ph 1 0 0 0
M.Joyce lf 3 0 0 0 B.Gamel cf 1 0 0 0
Mrabell lf 1 0 1 0 L.Erceg 3b 1 0 0 0
Flherty ss 3 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0
Wkmatsu ss 1 0 1 0 J.Hager ss 1 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0 Cor.Ray rf 1 1 1 1
Ka’.Tom cf 1 0 0 0 Grisham cf 1 0 0 0
Mathias 3b 3 2 2 2 Nat.Orf 3b 2 0 0 0
Krieger 3b 1 0 0 0 Tr.Lutz lf 0 0 0 0
Clement 2b 2 0 0 0 Nttnghm c 2 0 0 0
Mnstrio 2b 1 0 0 0 Gswisch c 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 28 1 2 1
Cleveland 001 000 311—6
Milwaukee 001 000 000—1

LOB_Cleveland 2, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Naquin (1). HR_Bauers (1), Chu 2 (2), Mathias 2 (2), Ray (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber 2 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 1
Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wojciechowski W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 2 3
Orlan H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Paulson 2 1 0 0 1 2
Milwaukee
Chacin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tomlin 2 2 1 1 0 1
Guerra 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Supak L, 0-1 1 3 3 3 0 2
Wilkerson 2 4 2 2 0 4

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:21. A_2,853

