Indians 6, Brewers 1

Cleveland Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Johnson dh 3 0 0 0 Spnnbrg lf 3 0 0 0 Fdrwicz ph 1 0 0 0 Allmand 2b 1 0 0 0 T.Nquin rf 3 1 1 0 Sladino ss 3 0 0 0 Mi.Papi rf 1 0 0 0 L.Avles rf 1 0 0 0 J.Buers 1b 3 1 1 2 E.Thmes 1b 3 0 0 0 W.Grcia 1b 1 0 0 0 W.Wlson 1b 1 0 1 0 R.Perez c 2 0 1 0 E.Kratz dh 3 0 0 0 Li-.Chu c 2 2 2 2 P.Henry ph 1 0 0 0 M.Joyce lf 3 0 0 0 B.Gamel cf 1 0 0 0 Mrabell lf 1 0 1 0 L.Erceg 3b 1 0 0 0 Flherty ss 3 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Wkmatsu ss 1 0 1 0 J.Hager ss 1 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 3 0 0 0 Cor.Ray rf 1 1 1 1 Ka’.Tom cf 1 0 0 0 Grisham cf 1 0 0 0 Mathias 3b 3 2 2 2 Nat.Orf 3b 2 0 0 0 Krieger 3b 1 0 0 0 Tr.Lutz lf 0 0 0 0 Clement 2b 2 0 0 0 Nttnghm c 2 0 0 0 Mnstrio 2b 1 0 0 0 Gswisch c 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 28 1 2 1

Cleveland 001 000 311—6 Milwaukee 001 000 000—1

LOB_Cleveland 2, Milwaukee 3. 2B_Naquin (1). HR_Bauers (1), Chu 2 (2), Mathias 2 (2), Ray (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bieber 2 0 0 0 0 1 Wilson 1 1 1 1 0 1 Wittgren 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wojciechowski W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 2 3 Orlan H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Paulson 2 1 0 0 1 2 Milwaukee Chacin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Tomlin 2 2 1 1 0 1 Guerra 2 0 0 0 0 1 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Supak L, 0-1 1 3 3 3 0 2 Wilkerson 2 4 2 2 0 4

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:21. A_2,853

