Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians 6, Mariners 5

February 27, 2019 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sh.Long 2b 2 1 0 1 Mercado cf 3 1 1 1
Jo.Rosa 2b 2 0 2 0 B.Brnes cf 1 0 0 0
Beckham ss 3 1 1 1 J.Lplow lf 3 0 1 1
K.Ngron ss 2 0 0 0 Q.Hlmes pr 0 1 0 0
Santana lf 3 0 2 2 Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0
E.Filia lf 2 0 0 0 H.Pjols 3b 2 0 1 1
Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 2 0 0 0
DeCarlo ph 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 0 0 0
Vglbach 1b 1 1 1 1 L.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0
Au.Nola pr 1 0 1 0 Y.Chang ph 1 0 1 0
K.Lewis cf 3 1 1 0 Thmpson rf 2 0 1 0
J.Frley cf 1 0 0 0 Al.Call pr 1 1 0 0
I.Szuki rf 3 0 0 0 E.Haase c 2 0 0 0
I.Mller rf 1 0 0 0 Navarro c 1 1 0 0
D.Moore 3b 1 1 0 0 M.Mroff 2b 3 1 1 3
T.Lopes ph 2 0 0 0 T.Friis 2b 1 0 0 0
Freitas c 3 0 1 0 Stamets ss 1 0 0 0
Lobaton c 1 0 0 0 J.Frmin pr 1 1 0 0
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 30 6 7 6
Seattle 050 000 000—5
Cleveland 000 003 30x—6

LOB_Seattle 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Santana (1), Lewis (1), Chang (2). 3B_Rosa (1), Mercado (1), Luplow (1). HR_Vogelbach (1), Moroff (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Leake 3 1 0 0 0 3
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bautista 1 0 0 0 1 1
Festa 1 3 3 3 1 2
Brennan L, 0-1 2-3 2 3 3 2 1
Grotz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Garton 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Plutko 2 6 5 5 0 2
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 1 1
Olson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez 2 0 0 0 1 2
Tully W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 2
Angulo 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Garton (Rodriguez), Plutko (Long).

WP_Brennan.

Advertisement

PB_Navarro.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:40. A_3,061

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.