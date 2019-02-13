Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Schedule and standings

February 13, 2019
 
March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham

April 14 — Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.)

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis

May 26 — Indianapolis 500

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders
2018 Final

1. Scott Dixon, 678.

2. Alexander Rossi, 621.

3. Will Power, 582.

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 566.

5. Josef Newgarden, 560.

6. Simon Pagenaud, 492.

7. Sebastien Bourdais, 425.

8. Graham Rahal, 392.

9. Marco Andretti, 392.

10. James Hinchcliffe, 391.

11. Robert Wickens, 391.

12. Takuma Sato, 351.

13. Ed Jones, 343.

14. Spencer Pigot, 325.

15. Zach Veach, 313.

16. Tony Kanaan, 312.

17. Charlie Kimball, 287.

18. Matheus Leist, 253.

19. Max Chilton, 223.

20. Gabby Chaves, 187.

