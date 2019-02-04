Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Schedule-Winners

February 4, 2019
 
March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham

April 14 — Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.)

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis

May 26 — Indianapolis 500

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

