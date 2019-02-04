IndyCar Schedule-Winners

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.)
March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas
April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham
April 14 — Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.)
May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis
May 26 — Indianapolis 500
June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.
June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas
June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto
July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton
July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio
Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.
Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)
Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.