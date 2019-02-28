Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Infielder Brad Miller gets minor league deal with Dodgers

February 28, 2019 2:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Infielder Brad Miller has agreed to a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and will report to big league spring training.

The 29-year-old played for Tampa Bay and Milwaukee last season, and he hit .248 with 57 hits, 29 RBIs and 82 strikeouts in 75 games.

Miller was released by Milwaukee last July to make room for newly acquired Mike Moustakas on the active roster. The Brewers acquired him from the Rays last June, but he went 17 for 74 and was cut.

Miller has played all three outfield positions during his big league career.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Los Angeles announced the agreement Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.