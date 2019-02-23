Iona looks to extend streak vs Canisius

Canisius (13-14, 10-5) vs. Iona (12-15, 10-6)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its sixth straight conference win against Canisius. Iona’s last MAAC loss came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats 66-65 on Feb. 8. Canisius beat Monmouth by one point in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Iona’s Rickey McGill has averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists while E.J. Crawford has put up 17.7 points and five rebounds. For the Golden Griffins, Takal Molson has averaged 16.5 points and five rebounds while Malik Johnson has put up 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: McGill has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Iona field goals over the last three games. McGill has 18 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Canisius is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or less. The Golden Griffins are 5-14 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Canisius has won its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 66.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is rated second among MAAC teams with an average of 76.3 points per game.

