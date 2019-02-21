Iona looks to extend streak vs Manhattan

Iona (11-15, 9-6) vs. Manhattan (9-17, 7-7)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Manhattan. Iona has won by an average of 14 points in its last seven wins over the Jaspers. Manhattan’s last win in the series came on March 9, 2015, a 79-69 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Gaels are led by Rickey McGill and E.J. Crawford. McGill has averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Crawford has put up 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Jaspers have been led by Warren Williams and Tyler Reynolds, who are averaging eight and 8.1 points, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: McGill has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Iona field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Jaspers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Manhattan has an assist on 38 of 67 field goals (56.7 percent) over its past three games while Iona has assists on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Manhattan managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Iona last season.

