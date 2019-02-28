Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Iona looks to extend streak vs Rider

February 28, 2019 6:30 am
 
Iona (13-15, 11-6) vs. Rider (15-13, 10-6)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its seventh straight conference win against Rider. Iona’s last MAAC loss came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats 66-65 on Feb. 8. Rider is coming off a 97-81 win over Niagara on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Gaels have been led by Rickey McGill and E.J. Crawford. McGill has averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Crawford has put up 17.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per contest. The Broncs have been led by juniors Stevie Jordan and Frederick Scott. Jordan has accounted for 12.4 points and 4.3 assists while Scott has averaged 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per outing.

CREATING OFFENSE: McGill has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Iona field goals over the last three games. McGill has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Iona has won its last three road games, scoring 68 points, while allowing 60.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Broncs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Rider has 55 assists on 81 field goals (67.9 percent) over its previous three games while Iona has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Iona and Rider are ranked at the top of the MAAC when it comes to scoring. The Gaels are ranked first in the conference with 76.6 points per game while the Broncs are first at 76.6 per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

