Ionescu helps No. 3 Oregon beat No. 9 Oregon St 77-68

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 29 points and nine assists, and No. 3 Oregon beat No. 9 Oregon State 77-68 Friday night for its 17th straight win.

Ruthy Hebard added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks (24-1, 13-0 Pac-12), who have the longest active winning streak in the nation. Oregon improved to 6-0 against ranked teams this season.

Destiny Slocum had 19 points for Oregon State, which trailed 39-35 at the half. The Beavers (20-5, 10-3) pulled to 64-60 on Slocum’s jumper with 5:20 left but it was as close as they could get.

The in-state Civil War rivalry continues on Monday when the two teams meet in Corvallis.

ST. JOHN’S 81, NO. 8 MARQUETTE 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiana England scored 20 points and St. John’s rallied from a double-digit for the Red Storm’s first victory over a top-10 team in nearly seven years.

The Red Storm (13-12, 6-8 Big East) were down 14 in the second quarter and eight at the half before pulling off the shocking win that ended a 12-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles (21-4, 12-1).

The score was tied at 56 heading into the fourth quarter and St. John’s was down 67-66 midway through the quarter when Jasmine Sina’s 3-pointer from the corner in front of the Red Storm bench started a 9-1 run. The Red Storm pushed the lead to 75-68 on England’s layup with 2:17 left. Marquette could get no closer than five the rest of the way.

Erika Davenport had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead Marquette.

NO. 10 STANFORD 65, UCLA 51

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 22 points, and Stanford rebounded from its worst loss under coach Tara VanDerveer with win over UCLA.

The Cardinal came into the game with three losses in their last five games — including a 40-point defeat to No. 3 Oregon last Sunday — but were able to bounce back with a win on the road. They nearly squandered a 16-point halftime lead before putting the game away in the fourth quarter.

UCLA got to 44-42 on a Michaela Onyenwere layup when Stanford scored 10 straight to put it out of reach. Kiana Williams, who scored 15 points, scored the first five points during the run.

DiJonai Carrington added 13 points for Stanford (20-4, 9-4 Pac-12).

Onyenwere led the Bruins (15-10, 9-4) with 21 points and Kennedy Burke added 12.

NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 66, COLORADO 49

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kianna Ibis scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Arizona State got its fourth straight win.

Courtney Ekmark added 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Sun Devils (17-6, 8-4 Pac-12), who swept the season series from the Buffaloes, winning 76-70 at Colorado (11-13, 1-12) on Jan. 6.

Reili Richardson’s 3-pointer with 4:53 left in the third quarter put the Sun Devils up by 12 and the lead remained in double figures, reaching 19 late in the period before the Buffaloes cut it to 15 entering the fourth. An 11-0 run gave ASU its largest lead of 22 with 2:28 remaining.

Alexis Robinson scored 13 points for Colorado, which was coming off its lone conference victory over USC after losing its previous 11 games.

