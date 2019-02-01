Iowa uses balanced scoring to top No. 5 Michigan 74-59

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 19 points, Joe Wieskamp added 16 and Iowa stunned fifth-ranked Michigan 74-59 on Friday night, handing the Wolverines their second loss of the season.

Ryan Kriener had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (17-5, 6-5 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak with their biggest win of the season.

Iowa blistered Michigan’s top-notch defense and put the Wolverines in their biggest hole of the season, 14 points, late in the first half. The Hawkeyes used a 21-2 run to grab a 42-29 lead at the break — nearly matching the 49 points Ohio State put up against Michigan in a 16-point loss on Tuesday.

Michigan (20-2, 9-2) clawed back to within 54-49, but a 3-pointer by Garza and a three-point play from Wieskamp helped push Iowa’s lead back to 67-51 with 5:18 left.

Ignas Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole each scored 16 points for Michigan, which allowed 70 or more points for just the second time this season. Big Blue shot just 32.3 percent and 8 of 33 on 3s.

BOWLING GREEN 92, NO. 18 BUFFALO 88

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Dylan Frye scored 25 points and Bowling Green rallied in the second half to beat Buffalo.

Buffalo star CJ Massinburg had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but his 3-pointer from near the top of the key missed. Dontay Caruthers scored 30 points and Massinburg finished with 26 as the Bulls lost for the second time in four games.

Justin Turner added 22 points for the Falcons (15-6, 7-1 Mid-American Conference), who took first place in the MAC East away from their nationally ranked opponent. Buffalo (19-3, 7-2) was the highest-ranked men’s basketball team to face Bowling Green at the Stroh Center, where the Falcons have been playing since 2011-12.

No. 24 WISCONSIN 69, No. 21 MARYLAND 61

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 21 points and Ethan Happ added 18 as Wisconsin topped Maryland.

Wisconsin, which leads the Big Ten in hitting nearly 40 percent of its 3-pointers, heated up from outside in the second half to pull away. Davison finished with four 3s for the Badgers (16-6, 8-3).

Maryland (17-6, 8-4) started 6 of 10 from 3-point range, but hit just 2 of 10 in the second half.

Eric Ayala led Maryland with 18 points, while Bruno Fernando finished with 13 points and Jalen Smith five, less than half of his 12-point average.

