Islanders-Blue Jackets Sum

N.Y. Islanders 1 2 0—3 Columbus 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 14 (Clutterbuck, Greiss), 7:06.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 15 (Bailey, Toews), 5:50. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 13 (Kuhnhackl, Barzal), 19:19.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-10-7_27. Columbus 13-9-9_31.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 17-8-2 (31 shots-31 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 23-17-1 (27-24).

A_16,531 (18,500). T_2:21.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Brian Murphy.

