Islanders-Bruins Sum

N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0—1 Boston 0 1 2—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 17 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 2:32. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 12 (Barzal, Nelson), 16:40 (pp).

Third Period_3, Boston, Cehlarik 3 (Miller), 6:34. 4, Boston, Bergeron 18 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 19:05.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-11-11_29. Boston 10-9-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 5; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 16-8-4 (26 shots-24 saves). Boston, Rask 16-8-4 (29-28).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:35.

Referees_Tim Peel, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Tim Nowak.

