Islanders-Bruins Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 1 0—1 Boston 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Backes, BOS, (delay of game), 0:18; Nelson, NYI, (hooking), 9:43; Pulock, NYI, (slashing), 11:51; Mayfield, NYI, (cross checking), 15:04.

Second Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 17 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 2:32. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 12 (Barzal, Nelson), 16:40 (pp). Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (tripping), 10:08; Wagner, BOS, (slashing), 15:45.

Third Period_3, Boston, Cehlarik 3 (Miller), 6:34. 4, Boston, Bergeron 18 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 19:05. Penalties_Grzelcyk, BOS, (tripping), 11:41; Grzelcyk, BOS, (slashing), 11:41.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-11-11_29. Boston 10-9-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 5; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 16-8-4 (26 shots-24 saves). Boston, Rask 16-8-4 (29-28).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:35.

Referees_Tim Peel, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Tim Nowak.

