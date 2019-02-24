Islanders-Canucks Sum

|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|0
|2—4
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 17 (Boychuk, Toews), 4:48. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 7 (Barzal, Pelech), 14:05.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 14 (Filppula, Bailey), 2:34. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 8 (Nelson), 18:46.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-3-9_23. Vancouver 15-15-6_36.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; Vancouver 0 of 4.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 19-9-5 (36 shots-36 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 22-18-7 (22-19).
A_18,871 (18,910). T_2:21.
Referees_Chris Schlenker, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Kiel Murchison.
