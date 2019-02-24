Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Islanders-Canucks Sums

February 24, 2019 12:37 am
 
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2—4
Vancouver 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 17 (Boychuk, Toews), 4:48. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 7 (Barzal, Pelech), 14:05. Penalties_Eriksson, VAN, (holding), 5:57.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Nelson, NYI, (holding), 6:29; Mayfield, NYI, (delay of game), 8:05; Barzal, NYI, (high sticking), 17:16.

Third Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 14 (Filppula, Bailey), 2:34. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck 8 (Nelson), 18:46. Penalties_Lee, NYI, (cross checking), 15:38.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 11-3-9_23. Vancouver 15-15-6_36.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1; Vancouver 0 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 19-9-5 (36 shots-36 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 22-18-7 (22-19).

A_18,871 (18,910). T_2:21.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

