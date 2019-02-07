Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Islanders-Devils Sum

February 7, 2019 10:11 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0 0—2
New Jersey 1 0 0 0—1
N.Y. Islanders won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, New Jersey, Rooney 2 (Gabriel, Bratt), 5:32. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 16 (Pulock, Nelson), 13:42.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_N.Y. Islanders 1 (Eberle NG, Barzal NG, Nelson NG, Bailey G), New Jersey 0 (Palmieri NG, Hischier NG, Stafford NG, Bratt NG).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-7-9-3_28. New Jersey 11-8-11-1_31.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 15-8-2 (31 shots-30 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 0-5-2 (28-27).

A_13,265 (16,514). T_2:36.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Michel Cormier.

