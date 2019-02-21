Islanders-Flames Sum

N.Y. Islanders 0 1 1—2 Calgary 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 15 (Frolik), 5:00. 2, Calgary, Hamonic 5 (Backlund, Lindholm), 15:59.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 16 (Bailey, Toews), 10:09.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 20 (Eberle, Nelson), 1:18. 5, Calgary, Czarnik 5 (Andersson, Jankowski), 6:10. 6, Calgary, Gaudreau 30 (Monahan, Giordano), 6:39 (pp).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 3-4-12_19. Calgary 12-12-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Calgary 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 17-9-2 (32 shots-28 saves). Calgary, Smith 17-11-2 (19-17).

A_18,632 (19,289). T_2:24.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Derek Nansen.

