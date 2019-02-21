Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Islanders-Flames Sum

February 21, 2019 12:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       
N.Y. Islanders 0 1 1—2
Calgary 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Calgary, Backlund 15 (Frolik), 5:00. 2, Calgary, Hamonic 5 (Backlund, Lindholm), 15:59.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 16 (Bailey, Toews), 10:09.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 20 (Eberle, Nelson), 1:18. 5, Calgary, Czarnik 5 (Andersson, Jankowski), 6:10. 6, Calgary, Gaudreau 30 (Monahan, Giordano), 6:39 (pp).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 3-4-12_19. Calgary 12-12-8_32.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Calgary 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 17-9-2 (32 shots-28 saves). Calgary, Smith 17-11-2 (19-17).

A_18,632 (19,289). T_2:24.

Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.