Ivanauskas scores 21 to lift Colgate past Bucknell 75-64

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas had 21 points as Colgate defeated Bucknell 75-64 on Tuesday night.

Tucker Richardson had 11 points for Colgate (18-10, 10-5 Patriot League), which won its fifth consecutive game. Malcolm Regisford added 10 points. Will Rayman had 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Jordan Burns, whose 16 points per game coming into the matchup led the Raiders, scored only 8 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Avi Toomer had 16 points for the Bison (17-10, 11-4). Kimbal Mackenzie added 13 points. Nate Sestina had 10 points.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Bison with the win. Bucknell defeated Colgate 84-81 on Jan. 9. Colgate takes on Navy at home on Saturday. Bucknell takes on Lafayette at home on Sunday.

