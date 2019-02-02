Listen Live Sports

Ivey, Utomi lead Akron past Ohio 65-53

February 2, 2019 5:36 pm
 
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jimond Ivey scored 21 points with nine rebounds and Daniel Utomi scored 14 and Akron beat Ohio 65-53 on Saturday.

Akron sped to a 17-5 lead with Ivey and Utomi each making 3-pointers. Ohio got it going on offense and established an 11-4 run to draw within 21-16 with 5:09 before halftime.

The Zips led 30-22 at halftime, and early in the second half, Ivey buried a 3 and followed with a 3-point play to start an 18-8 run in which Utomi scored a layup and a pair of 3s. The Zips (13-8, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) led by double digits the rest of the way.

Loren Cristian Jackson added 12 points for the Zips, which owned a 41-32 rebounds advantage.

Jason Carter led Ohio (11-10, 3-6) with 18 points 10 rebounds and the Bobcats managed just 37.7 shooting (20 of 53).

