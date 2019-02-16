Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson, Gantz lift NC A&T past Howard 85-81

February 16, 2019 7:57 pm
 
< a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Jackson had 16 points to lead five North Carolina A&T players in double figures as the Aggies edged past Howard 85-81 on Saturday. Milik Gantz added 15 points for the Aggies. Amari Hamilton chipped in 13, Ibrahim Sylla scored 10 and Aaren Edmead had 10. Gantz also had seven rebounds for the Aggies, while Sylla posted three blocks.

N.C. A&T (14-11, 9-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) totaled 60 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

RJ Cole had 20 points and six assists for the Bison (12-14, 6-5). Chad Lott added 17 points. Charles Williams had 12 points.

N.C. A&T matches up against Norfolk State on the road on Monday. Howard plays NC Central at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

