The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Jackson rallies Omaha past PFW 74-71

February 16, 2019 9:01 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Zach Jackson scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Omaha scored the last four points of the game to slip past Purdue Fort Wayne 74-71 on Saturday night.

Jackson hit two free throws with 4:51 remaining in the game to give the Mavericks (16-9, 10-2 Summit League) a 70-60 lead. The Mastodons (17-11, 9-4) answered with an 11-0 run, capped by John Konchar’s 3-pointer, to grab a 71-70 lead with 2:19 left. Matt Pile rebounded his own missed shot and scored with 1:15 to go and JT Gibson’s layup with 10 seconds left sealed the win.

Pile finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Gibson and Mitchell Hahn scored 11 apiece.

Konchar topped PFW with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

