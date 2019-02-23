Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jackson scores 10 to carry NC A&T past SC State 63-62

February 23, 2019 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ronald Jackson registered 10 points as NC A&T won its seventh consecutive home game, narrowly beating South Carolina State 63-62 on Saturday.

Kameron Langley had 10 points and eight assists for NC A&T (15-12, 10-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Ibrahim Sylla added four blocks.

Jahmari Etienne had 14 points for the Bulldogs (7-22, 5-8). Lavar Harewood added 14 points. Damni Applewhite had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. NC A&T defeated South Carolina State 80-77 on Jan. 5. NC A&T faces Savannah State at home on Monday. South Carolina State takes on NC Central on the road on Monday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.