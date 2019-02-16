Listen Live Sports

Jackson scores 17 to lead UMBC past Mass.-Lowell 70-66

February 16, 2019 4:26 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — KJ Jackson posted 17 points and six rebounds as Maryland-Baltimore County edged past UMass Lowell 70-66 on Saturday.

UMBC’s Joe Sherburne made two free throws with 15 seconds left for the final margin after Alex Rivera made a steal and basket with 1:05 to go to get UMass Lowell within two.

Arkel Lamar had 17 points and eight rebounds for UMBC (17-10, 9-3 America East Conference). Sherburne added 12 points. Brandon Horvath had seven rebounds for the home team.

Christian Lutete had 17 points for the River Hawks (14-13, 6-6). Darius Henderson added 13 points. Obadiah Noel had 11 points.

The Retrievers evened the season series against the River Hawks with the win. UMass Lowell defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 74-63 on Jan. 12. Maryland-Baltimore County matches up against Vermont at home on Thursday. UMass Lowell matches up against Binghamton at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

