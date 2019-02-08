Listen Live Sports

Jackson scores 18 to lift Akron over Kent St. 72-53

February 8, 2019 11:42 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 18 points as Akron extended its home win streak to seven games, topping Kent State 72-53 on Friday night.

Tyler Cheese had 15 points for Akron (14-9, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Daniel Utomi added 14 points.

Kent State scored 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Antonio Williams had 12 points for the Golden Flashes (17-6, 6-4). Jaylin Walker added 10 points.

Akron matches up against Buffalo at home on Tuesday. Kent State takes on Western Michigan on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

