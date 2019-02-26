Listen Live Sports

Jackson scores 19 to carry Toledo past Ball St. 80-72

February 26, 2019 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Marreon Jackson posted 19 points as Toledo topped Ball St. 80-72 on Tuesday night.

Jaelan Sanford had 18 points and six rebounds for Toledo (22-6, 10-5 Mid-American Conference). Willie Jackson added seven rebounds.

Tayler Persons had 20 points for the Cardinals (14-14, 5-10). Tahjai Teague added 11 points. Ishmael El-Amin had 10 points.

The Rockets leveled the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball St. defeated Toledo 79-64 on Jan. 4. Toledo plays Central Michigan on the road on Saturday. Ball St. faces Western Michigan on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

