Jackson scores 21 to lift Omaha over W. Illinois 77-63

February 20, 2019 10:52 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Zach Jackson had 21 points as Omaha topped Western Illinois 77-63 on Wednesday night.

KJ Robinson had 17 points for Omaha (17-9, 11-2 Summit League), which won its fifth straight game. JT Gibson added 13 points. Mitch Hahn had 12 points for the home team.

Kobe Webster had 17 points for the Leathernecks (8-18, 3-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Isaac Johnson added 13 points and six rebounds. C.J. Duff had 13 points.

The Mavericks improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks this season. Omaha defeated Western Illinois 80-71 on Jan. 17. Omaha faces North Dakota State on the road on Saturday. Western Illinois matches up against Oral Roberts at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

