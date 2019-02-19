Jacksonville looks to seep N. Fla.

North Florida (12-16, 6-7) vs. Jacksonville (12-15, 5-7)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville goes for the season sweep over North Florida after winning the previous matchup in Jacksonville. The teams last met on Jan. 24, when North Florida made just two foul shots on eight attempts while the Dolphins hit 21 of 26 on their way to a five-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jacksonville’s JD Notae has averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while Jace Hogan has put up 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Ospreys, Noah Horchler has averaged 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds while Ivan Gandia-Rosa has put up 10.6 points and 5.8 assists.

NOAH IS A FORCE: Horchler has connected on 30.9 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 51.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 67: Jacksonville is 0-8 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. North Florida is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points and has allowed 64.3 points per game over its last three.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Florida is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Ospreys are 5-16 when opponents score more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 76 points per game. The Dolphins have averaged 84 points per game over their last three games.

