Jacksonville stages comeback, tops Kennesaw State, 82-73

February 6, 2019 9:39 pm
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JD Notae scored 18 points and David Bell scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Jacksonville roared back from a 10-point deficit at intermission to beat Kennesaw State, 82-73 and complete a season-sweep of the Owls on Wednesday night.

The Dolphins won on the road in the first Atlantic Sun meeting between the schools.

Tyler Hooker hit two free throws to push Kennesaw State’s lead to 10 points with just under nine minutes to play in the first half and it remained in double digits, 37-27 at the break.

Bobby Parker knocked down two 3s to start the second half and the Owls pushed their lead to 15, 45-30. Jacksonville rallied to tie the game at 58-58. Notae hit two free throws and a layup to put the Dolphins (11-14, 4-8 ASUN) in the lead, 62-60.

Hooker finished with 22 points for Kennesaw State (4-20, 1-8) and Parker added another 20.

