The Associated Press
 
Jacob scores 24 as FIU beats Louisiana Tech 75-69

February 2, 2019 9:14 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Trejon Jacob scored five of his 24 points in the final two minutes to help Florida International pull away from Louisiana Tech 75-69 on Saturday.

The Golden Panthers (14-9, 5-5 Conference USA) tied it at 66 on Willy Nunez Jr.’s layup with 3:20 left. Jacob hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 left to give FIU the lead for good and Brian Beard Jr. scored back-to-back layups in the final minute to extend the lead to 73-66.

Louisiana Tech led 45-39 early in the second half. FIU went on an 11-2 run to take a 50-47 lead and the Panthers stayed in front until the Bulldogs briefly led at 66-64.

Jacob finished 6 of 13 from 3-point range for the Panthers. Beard added 16 points and nine assists and Nunez scored 14 with four 3s. Osasumwen Osaghae had eight points, five rebounds and six blocks.

Anthony Duruji led the Bulldogs (15-9, 5-6) with 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. DaQuan Bracey added 15 points and eight assists, and Amorie Archibald scored 11.

