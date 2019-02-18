Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jaguars exercise $12 million option on Pro Bowl DE Campbell

February 18, 2019 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised a $12 million option on Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell for 2019.

The team also picked up options on defensive end and special teams captain Lerentee McCray and backup safety Cody Davis on Monday.

Campbell signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Jacksonville in March 2017. The deal included $30 million guaranteed. He made the Pro Bowl in both seasons with the Jaguars, totaling 139 tackles, 25 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Campbell will count $14.5 million against the salary cap next season.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The former Miami Hurricanes and Arizona Cardinals star said at the Pro Bowl in Orlando last month that the Jaguars had informed him they planned to keep him around in 2019. The 32-year-old veteran is a team captain and one of the team’s most dependable defenders.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Advanced Performance Management
2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|26 IT Modernization Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps recruits complete obstacles at Parris Island depot

Today in History

1919: Grand Canyon National Park established

Get our daily newsletter.